'He deserves to be memorialized:' Son waits 15 months for dad's gravestone with granite supply shortages to blame

Dwayne Winters died in December 2020. He still has not received his gravestone.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Scott Winters lost his father Dwayne Winters in December 2020 from COVID-19 complications.

He was able to have a funeral, with military honors, but something was missing.

His father's gravestone.

"Usually I kind of hold my breath and when I drive up. Hopefully it's her, but then I see the stick is still here, plastic marker, is still here, and I kind of get a letdown," Winters told First Coast News.

That letdown has lasted 15 months. He's been waiting for a granite gravestone to be delivered to Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery.

"He was quite funny, good personality, very popular and had a lot of friends here in Ponte Vedra," Scott Winters said, describing his 89-year-old father.

Dwayne Winters was a Korean War veteran and proud to serve, which is why Scott Winters says his father is overdue for recognition.

But, he was told, there are worldwide granite supply shortages as companies struggle to serve families. Several Jacksonville cemeteries are experiencing delays of six months or more.

"Just something there that just proves that his life was quite worthy and he had a very full life, and that's kind of the part that we are waiting to close," he said.

Both of Winter's parents are now gone, having shared 60 years together. While 15 months may seem like a long wait, Scott Winters wants his parents to know their lives mattered to him.

"It's just waiting to get the final step done to get the stone there so he is memorialized with my mother and my grandmother and we are all here," he said.