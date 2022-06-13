Small business owners say big problems plague their VyStar accounts; Credit union still working on mobile app

VyStar has announced online banking has returned but some members say financial problems still linger.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Small business owners who bank with VyStar tell First Coast News they’ve experienced some pretty big errors with their accounts.

"The problems have not let up, and it’s become such a nuisance that this is the week that I’ve decided to switch banks,” said Daisy Dietrich.

She’s the owner of Wax That and is no longer banking on VyStar to get her finances in order.

“My funds have been kind of scattered through various accounts I have with VyStar. It’s become pretty not only unmanageable but laughable at this point,” she told First Coast News.

Dietrich’s business rent check bounced the first of the month, believing she had enough money to pay her landlord. But, she says her inability to make internal transfers online kept her from knowing exactly how much money she had.

“So it was returned to my landlord saying insufficient funds, but I had plenty of funds in my account, or so I thought,” Dietrich said.

She's tried logging in to VyStar’s website, but she says she gets kicked out before she’s able to view her balances. She describes waiting in line or on the phone as just as bad.

As business owner and mother, she says she can’t always find the time to drive to a branch. She’s swiping on faith, hoping her credit card does the trick for now.

“Not knowing what’s in there. Not being able to check, I’m just kind of swiping my card and hoping there is no long-term consequences of it,” she said.

