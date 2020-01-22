Lucky's Market is offering steep discounts after the company announced the impending closure of both Jacksonville stores Tuesday.

The grocery retailer opened its Neptune Beach location in December of 2016 and most recently opened a location in Oakleaf in June of 2019.

Sources say employees of both stores received news of the closure in a meeting Tuesday morning and that the store may close as soon as next month.

RELATED: Lucky's Market to close both Jacksonville locations

"There has been some recent news circulating about Lucky’s stores closing, posted Lucky's Market Neptune Beach on Facebook. "Unfortunately, our Neptune Beach store will be closing and starting tomorrow, we will be offering significant discounts on all products in the store..."

The Oakleaf store posted the same message on their Facebook as well.

** *Insider Tip: Each Wednesday the stores host Double Ad Wednesday where the sale ad from the previous week and the upcoming week overlap. Snag a copy of both weekly ads for extra savings!

Planning to head out to Lucky's to take advantage of the discounts? We want to hear about what deals you were able to score!

Send us an email at news@firstcoastnews.com or tag @FCN2go.