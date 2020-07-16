Second round of city relief starts Monday, granting up to $2000 for small businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is launching the second round of a small business relief program on Monday to provide support to local businesses impacted by COVID-19.
In addition to providing financial assistance for those who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, the program was designed to encourage approved businesses to retain their employees throughout the reopening process.
Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants that meet the following conditions for eligibility:
- The business must be located in Duval County;
- You must provide the Tax ID assigned to your small business;
- The business must have been in operation for at least one (1) year prior to Feb. 29, 2020;
- The business should not have had more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020
- The business owner must certify that the business has experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Those interested in participating in the program are strongly encouraged to create a MyJax business account at myjax.custhelp.com and follow the link for the small business relief grant program.