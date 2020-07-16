Second round of city relief starts Monday, granting up to $2000 for small businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is launching the second round of a small business relief program on Monday to provide support to local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

In addition to providing financial assistance for those who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, the program was designed to encourage approved businesses to retain their employees throughout the reopening process.



Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants that meet the following conditions for eligibility: