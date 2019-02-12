You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, because free bus rides, that's why!

Jacksonville Transportation Authority customers can catch a little holiday cheer and a complimentary ride on the JTA Holiday Bus during December.

JTA’s Holiday Bus is driven by Santa Claus and features a custom bus wrapped and decorations, Christmas music, candy canes and more.

The Holiday Bus will run on a different JTA bus route each day between Dec. 2 and Dec. 24 so be on the lookout for it on your trip.

Schedules for JTA bus routes and other transportation services can be found on it's website or by calling JTA Customer Service at 904-631-3100.

JTA customers can call JTA at 904-630-3100 if they want to find out where the bus is that day.

