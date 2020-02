JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's so close that you almost smell the hot dogs, beer and shrimp nachos.

We're talking about Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball season! Which means it's time to update your Jumbo Shrimp swag.

The team is offering 25-percent off all gear on its online store with special discount code SPRING25. Better hurry, you have until Feb. 29 to log on and save.

The season starts April 9, and the home opener is April 15.

Tickets are available now through the team site, found here.