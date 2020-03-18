JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Retailers trying not to lose your business.

Many making the move to online-only sales as they navigate coronavirus. One major company says it’s even looking to hire.

“I’m sure they’re seeing a temporary surge right now that will probably level off in the future,” Market Compass LLC founder Amelia Bourdeau said.

She spent 15 years on Wall Street and now as a business expert and said online shopping is going to have to fill the void as stores wait out COVID-19. But she said, it doesn’t mean a steady stream for companies.

“When people stay home and they buy, or they kind of hoard buy like you see at grocery stores and pharmacies, that can take spending away from the future,” Bourdeau said.

A double-edged sword Bourdeau explained and one that may have long-term impacts.

“Future working patterns and future spending habits, how we shop could change a bit,” Bourdeau said.

Noted by Amazon, which this week announced it is looking to add employees: potentially a hundred thousand people to keep up with demand. Added to that a temporary wage hike for its hourly workers.

“Any company or small business that can hire right now is amazing news and a bright spot,” Bourdeau said.

She said in the uncertain time on Wall Street, those looking at their retirement fund should act according to how close to drawing on their fund.

“If you’re closer to retirement age this is going to be much harder to weather out because you don’t have that many years to wait for a bounce back in your stocks," Bourdeau said, "Diversify your portfolio as much as you can, if you have a longer time say 10 years it’s much easier to ride out.”