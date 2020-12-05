Stay Up and Save: Stimulus money

Financial expert, radio host and author Chris Hogan gives some advice on what to do with your stimulus money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you are still waiting to spend that stimulus money from the government, or aren't 100% confident on how you should best use it, we spoke to a financial expert for advice.

Chris Hogan is an author, radio host and financial expert who says he's looking to help folks figure out what to do with that extra money.

"Right now you need to look at putting that money in a savings account and be intentional about taking care of the four walls," he said.

This is specifically important for those who have had hours cut, pay decreased or lost their job entirely he said.

"That means your housing, your utilities, your food and your transportation."

His says the No. 1 thing you shouldn't do is treat it like free money to splurge away.

"Don't treat this like bonus money, this didn't come from bonus land," he said. "This is money you need to be intentional with, just like a tax return."

He says for those who are fortunate enough to still be working full time, making the typical salary, it should be used to focus on debt and savings.

"You have an opportunity to use that money to continue to attack debt, to continue to save a fully funded emergency fund of three to six months of expenses."

The key word he uses there is opportunity. He says this is money, that if you're capable, you can turn into more money down the road through your retirement as well.

"I've had people call into my show - The Chris Hogan Show - and they're taking that $1200 or $2400 and putting it in their Roth IRA."