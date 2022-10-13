One-cent sales tax hike is on the November ballot in St. Johns County

The sales tax rate would increase from 6.5 to 7.5%. The money would be used for road improvements, law enforcement infrastructure and other projects.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The November election is less than 30 days away and one of the items on the ballot in St. Johns County is a one cent sales tax increase.

An audit shows St. Johns County needs the revenue for things like road improvements, law enforcement infrastructure, storm water management and other things.

The money would come from the sales tax increase.

“We have a problem, and we cannot raise impact fees any more than where they already are due to statutory limitations," said County Commissioner Henry Dean in a statement. "This left us with only three options: raise the millage rate on our homes, propose the public votes yes or no on a one-cent sales tax increase, or do nothing and kick the can down the road for several more years... I think it’s important to let the voters decide.”

Consumers and store owners that On Your Side's Andrew Badillo spoke with Thursday weren't too happy with the proposed sales tax hike.

“We’re all struggling to try to deal with all the rising costs of everything around us so to add more money into a tax makes it even more difficult I think," said 312 Pawn owner, Dana Taylor.

Taylor and other store owners and consumers we spoke with were upset to hear about the potential one percent sales tax increase.

“I’ll vote against it because I think they already get too much money and I sell used merchandise, so they’ve already been taxed two or three times,” said Out There Antiques owner, Tonia House.

“I think it’s going to impact us personally I’m not sure about the business because personally it will people are going to start thinking the high-ticket items that’s a huge increase it really is," Taylor said.