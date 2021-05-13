Now Hiring: Where to find work on the First Coast

McDonald's is raising hourly pay for company-owned stores. Entry level workers can expect to make $11 to $17 an hour. Managers will make $15 to $20 an hour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McDonald's is hiring and the fast-food chain is looking to put more money in its worker's pockets. McDonald's is raising hourly pay for company-owned stores. Entry-level workers can expect to make $11 to $17 an hour. Managers will make $15 to $20 an hour.

The company is also looking to fill 10,000 positions over the next few months. Hiring week is happening May 16 through May 22.

If you live in St. Augustine or if you don't mind making the drive, the attractions association, a local group whose members include area attractions, hotels, restaurants, and retail businesses will hold a community job fair from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at the Lightner Museum. The event is open to area businesses seeking employees and to anyone looking for work.