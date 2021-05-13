x
Now Hiring: Where to find work on the First Coast

McDonald's is raising hourly pay for company-owned stores. Entry level workers can expect to make $11 to $17 an hour. Managers will make $15 to $20 an hour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McDonald's is hiring and the fast-food chain is looking to put more money in its worker's pockets. McDonald's is raising hourly pay for company-owned stores. Entry-level workers can expect to make $11 to $17 an hour. Managers will make $15 to $20 an hour.

The company is also looking to fill 10,000 positions over the next few months. Hiring week is happening May 16 through May 22. 

Credit: McDonald's

If you live in St. Augustine or if you don't mind making the drive, the attractions association, a local group whose members include area attractions, hotels, restaurants, and retail businesses will hold a community job fair from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at the Lightner Museum. The event is open to area businesses seeking employees and to anyone looking for work.  

Credit: St. Augustine

BJ's Wholesale Club is hosting a statewide hiring event this weekend in Florida where it will be looking to fill 389 openings for various positions. There are two locations in Jacksonville.  BJ's is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days. Stop by any BJ’s location on Saturday, May 15 to apply.

Credit: BJ's

