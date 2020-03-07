Now Hiring: Well-known local company in need of installers and salespeople

Installers are responsible for working on projects, like providing high-end coating services for garage floors, driveways, and much more. This job pays $2,000 a week

You probably know their catchy jingle. Now, you can be a part of the Rhino Shield family.

Another service the company provides is Shark Coatings, and that division is looking for some great people to join the team.

"Being able to hire people is a blessing. We attribute that to we have a really good product and really good people," Jay Mariano said.

Mariano is the owner. He's looking for three salespeople and eight installers to help with the Shark Coatings business.

"We want long-term, loyal people. We've been in business 20 years now in Jacksonville and we have some of the same people with us from the very beginning," Mariano added.

Installers are responsible for working on projects, like providing high-end coating services for garage floors, driveways, and much more. This job pays $2,000 a week.

"We provide all of the installers with a trailer. The trailer is fully equipped," Mariano explained.

If you're interested in helping sell the product, you can earn $1,000 a week plus commission. Once again, Mariano needs three great salespeople.

But, one thing he wants you to keep in mind, this isn't an inside job, you have to be able to handle the Florida weather.

"One thing I can't stress enough is it's hot outside. You have to be able to put up with the heat."