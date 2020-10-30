Now Hiring: UPS looking for 50,000 new employees across the country

In Jacksonville, UPS is still hiring for more than 1,200 positions, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Looking for a job? Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 p.m. during the month of November, First Coast News is On Your Side giving you tips of companies that are hiring.

UPS Brown Friday

UPS Brown Friday is the delivery company's annual one-day hiring blitz. The event will be held virtually on Oct. 30. Applicants will do an online interview with someone in human resources. UPS representatives say they plan to sign up at least 50,000 new employees across the country and will be making job offers on the spot.

Visit UPSjobs.com/brownfriday for more information.

Paychecks for Patriots

Paychecks for Patriots is a local hiring event dedicated to connecting employers with veterans and military spouses. The virtual event starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

“More than 50 percent of the veteran and military candidates who took part in last year’s event gained employment,” CareerSource NEFL Executive Vice President Rebecca Livingston explained. “This year’s Paychecks for Patriots is different than usual since it’s a virtual event, but we remain committed to using technology to allow our regional employers to connect with service members, veterans and their family members.”