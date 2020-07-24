Now Hiring: Sitel Group hiring 10,000 employees across the country

"If you have been laid-off or furloughed by your employer in a retail environment, we're picking up those people and trying to provide them an opportunity."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sitel Group has 90,000 associates across the world and now they want to add another 10,000 to that number.

"This year, we're excited to announce that we're hiring more than 10,000 positions in North America," Sitel spokesperson Kimberly Payne said.

First Coast News spoke with Kimberly Payne in Jacksonville, who says the large call center firm is trying to fill a number of at-home customer service jobs. Paid training is provided.

"They have to be comfortable speaking to people on the phone. This would include billing inquires, account or product inquires, product or service orders or scheduling support," Payne added.

Payne says 80 percent of Sitel's staff is currently working from home due to the current pandemic. She says this job offers a flexible work-life balance. You can use your own computer and they'll ship you any accessories you may need, like a headset.

"If you have been laid-off or furloughed by your employer in a retail environment, we're picking up those people and trying to provide them an opportunity," Payne said.

Customer service experience or any high-end retail experience will help you get the job. Payne says the company is looking for coaches, team leaders, managers and other positions. Pay starts at $12 an hour and goes up from there depending on the position.