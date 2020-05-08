Now Hiring: Ready4Work program offers ex-offenders a second chance

Despite the pandemic, Program Director Reggie Fullwood says about 200 people in Duval and St. Johns counties in the Ready4Work program have found new jobs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sometimes all you need is a second chance.

The Ready4Work program, offered through Operation New Hope, helps those transitioning out of the prison system, or those who may have had a run-in with the law, find employment.

"We pride ourselves on being able to provide living-wage jobs for people and to be able to do that during tumultuous times is really a blessing," Fullwood explained.

The program takes those who have been previously incarcerated through a four-week course. Career coaching is offered along with housing assistance, transportation, and professional work attire. The program will even pay for your GED if you don't have one. Clients are required to be drug-free.

"When we deliver a client to an employer, we certify that person is ready and committed to a life change," Fullwood said.

The people who go through this program simply want a second chance. Success rates show they're less likely to go back into the prison system after finding work.

"We really would like to bring folks in and try to help as many people as possible. It's better for the overall community for the work that we're doing," Fullwood added.

If you would like to learn more about the Ready4Work program, click here.