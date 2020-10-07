Now Hiring: Lakeview Health, St. Augustine Fish Camp, Parra Harris Law Office

St. Augustine Fish Camp is hosting a job fair. Kitchen staff applicants can apply between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the chef for a potential first interview.

Parra Harris, a Jacksonville attorney, is looking for some great people to join her law firm. Harris is hiring a bilingual receptionist and legal assistant. If you're interested in applying, call 904-900-1617 or visit her website.

St. Augustine Fish Camp is hosting a job fair. Kitchen staff applicants can apply between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the chef for a potential first interview. This is happening Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11. All other positions can apply between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can also apply online.

Lakeview Health is in need of Licensed Practical and Registered Nurses for day and night shifts. Lakeview is a facility that specializes in the treatment of alcohol and drug addictions and associated mental disorders. You can apply on their website.

Right now, Sand Dollar Cleaners in Arlington is doing something very special. Owner Steve Thompson will clean your suit or interview outfit for free. No charge at all. Sand Dollar is located on University Boulevard near Jacksonville University.