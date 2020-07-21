Now Hiring: Hundreds of positions available at Jacksonville job fair

A job fair is happening, Wednesday July 22nd, from 10am - 2pm at the Riverfront Doubletree Hotel in Downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is hiring. The agency is looking for police, corrections, and civilian positions, that includes 911 dispatchers and school crossing guards. You can apply and find more information at JoinJSO.com

Delta Fountains, a local small business, is looking for a production assistant. The company has worked on many high profile projects including the 9/11 memorial in New York City and the memorial at the Pentagon. We spoke with Scott Johnston, one of the owners, about the position.

He says the ideal candidate is someone who is willing to learn all aspects of the business, including plumbing and electrical functions. If you want the job, you will also be expected to assist with mechanical assembly, electrical wiring, shipping and receiving, and any other task that is requested.

"Someone that might have an attention to detail and somebody that is eager to learn," Johnston said.

You can call 904-886-9030 and ask for Griffin if you're interested. You can also email him at this address: griffin@deltafountains.com

JOB SEEKERS MUST PRE-REGISTER AND SELECT A TIME SLOT TO ATTEND AT: https://www.jobnewsusa.com

Organizers say this is a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed face time and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida's best companies and organizations.