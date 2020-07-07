Now Hiring: GuideWell looking for 1,200 licensed health insurance agents

Candidates would work remotely from home through the end of the year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GuideWell, the parent company of Florida Blue, is hiring 1,200 licensed health insurance agents to prepare for the fall open enrollment period. Candidates would work remotely from home.

These are full-time temporary contractor positions that start between June and September. Those who are hired will work through December.

The company is offering competitive pay, plus commission. Candidates must have a 215 or 240 health insurance license.