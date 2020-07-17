Now Hiring: Daily's looking for 100-150 new employees

These are full-time and part-time positions with paid training. All shifts are available.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You've seen the name around town. Maybe you've stopped there for gas or grabbed a bite to eat. Now, you can join the Daily's family.

"We're hiring every position from general manager to assistant manager to manager of our Dash restaurants, as well as hourly folks, at the customer service level," Max Glober said.

Max Glober is Daily's Director of Marketing. He says the company is looking for 100 to 150 new employees at stores across our area as Daily's continues to expand.

These are full-time and part-time positions with paid training. All shifts are available.

"We're looking for folks with a really good attitude who like people and want a career in customer service," Glober added.

Available Positions:

Salaried

Store Manager

Kitchen/QSR Manager

Hourly

Assistant Store Manager

Customer Service Representative (urgently hiring)

Food Service Associate

Benefits:

Medical, Dental, Vision, & Life Insurance (F/T)

Paid Vacation & Holidays (F/T)

Employee Bonus Incentives

Tuition Reimbursement Program

401(k) with Company Match

Career Advancement Opportunities