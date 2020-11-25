Now Hiring: Allied Universal, CVS both holding hiring events next week

Allied Universal is a security services company recruiting for all shifts and accepting applications from people with all levels of experience.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two area companies will hold hiring events next week for people in search of work.

Allied Universal will holding open house hiring events on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. The security company plans to hire more than 100 security professionals in Jacksonville.

The open house, which lasts from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., is happening at the company's branch office on Belfort Road. Applicants may also apply online and do a virtual interview. Company leaders say they are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience.

On Thursday, Dec. 3rd, CareerSource Northeast Florida is hosting a virtual information session in partnership with CVS Pharmacy beginning at 1 p.m.

Potential employees can register in advance. CVS is currently looking for cashiers, shift supervisors, and pharmacy technicians.