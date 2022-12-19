NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for 'volunteer' program that paid workers with food

A Chick-fil-A franchisee in Hendersonville, North Carolina, was fined by the Department of Labor for illegally paying workers with meal vouchers instead of money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A franchise operator in Hendersonville, North Carolina, is in trouble after federal regulators said the restaurant illegally paid some workers with meal vouchers instead of cash under the guise of a "volunteer" program.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the owner broke child labor laws by starting a volunteer program that offered free entrees instead of minimum wage, as required by law. The DOL said these employees were asked to direct traffic while working their shifts.

In addition to illegally paying these workers, the franchisee was also found to have violated child labor regulations by having teenagers operate dangerous equipment, including a trash compactor.

The franchisee was fined $6,450 by the Department of Labor for those violations. Seven employees were awarded $235 in back wages, according to a news release. Chick-fil-A said the program was not endorsed by the company.

The violation is not the first by a Chick-fil-A franchisee. Another restaurant operator in Florida paid over $12,000 in fines in August 2022 after regulators found it had 17 teenage employees working past 7 p.m. and more than three hours on school days.

