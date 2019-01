A brand new store could soon be opening at the St. Johns Town Center.

According to City of Jacksonville records, a permit for Tumi is under review.

Tumi is a New Jersey-based company that specializes in luggage, bags and other travel accessories. Click here to view their merchandise.

If approved, the store would open near Nordstrom at 4812 River City Dr. Unit 107.

No word on when the store plans to open.