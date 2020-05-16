Mom: I'm 'stealing from Peter to pay Paul' as she waits for federal stimulus check

Mary Shingler is entitled to $2,200 but she tells First Coast News she hasn't received any federal stimulus dollars.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — She is a mother of twins boys and she’s frustrated she hasn’t received her federal stimulus check to buy them much needed supplies and support her household.

“Rent is due. Water bill is coming in. I mean, a lot of stuff,” said Mary Shingler.

She tells First Coast News she’s running out of money and patience.

“I am literally stealing from Peter to pay Paul, kind of. Month-to-month and it’s killing me every month,” she said.

She receives supplemental security income benefits and according to the IRS is eligible for the $1,200 stimulus check, but she says it hasn’t arrived. She’s also anticipating an extra payment for her twin sons who will turn two this summer.

“When it comes to diapers and stuff like that, it’s hard. I borrow from my neighbors. Some of them got theirs (stimulus checks) so they are more than willing to help me, but I don’t want to have to be like that,” she said.

She claimed her sons on the IRS website before the due date but hasn’t heard whether she’ll get paid.