Searching for a job? McDonald’s says they will be hiring more than 17,000 employees this summer in Florida.

The company plans to hire 205 employees in the city of Tallahassee, 1,040 in Orlando and 1,200 in Miami. First Coast News has requested the specific number of hires for Jacksonville.

In addition to employment, the company says that they offer competitive incentives through their Archways to Opportunity program.

Restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

In the North Florida market, McDonald’s Franchisees will be hosting a Hiring Day on Thursday, May 16th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their local McDonald’s restaurants.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.