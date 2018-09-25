McDonald's is planning to hire 3,000 employees throughout Florida at its statewide Hiring Day that's taking place Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McDonald's is looking to hire for all positions from crew members to managers.

Job seekers can submit their applications and possibly interview for available positions online for participating locations. Click here to apply.

Parts of Georgia are also taking part in the Hiring Day event. On the First Coast, those areas include Brunswick, Waycross, Kingsland, Kings Bay and Saint Simons.

