Mayor Curry: Jacksonville to receive federal funding for rent, utility assistance

Mayor Curry's tweet said Jacksonville residents must meet "certain federal qualifications" to receive assistance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was originally piblished on Jan. 12, 2021)

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon the city will receive federal funds for rent and utility assistance.

Mayor Curry's tweet said Jacksonville residents must meet "certain federal qualifications" to receive assistance.

Curry said he will hold a press conference Monday at noon to discuss the funds coming into the city.

Monday at noon I will announce a new round of federal funding for rent and utility assistance for Jacksonville residents who meet certain federal qualifications. COVID-19 continues to financially impact our neighbors and I’m pleased to let you know more help is on the way. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 21, 2021

Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state will be participating in a program that will allow for $1.4 billion in emergency rental assistance to Floridians.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was established under the federal COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

DeSantis said cities and counties with a population of 200,000 and greater will receive funds directly from the United States Department of the Treasury for the program. While final allocations have not yet been released, it is anticipated that more than $850 million will be provided to the State.

For more information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, visit this link.