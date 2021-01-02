Massive children's consignment event returns to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was started by two women out of their garage over 15 years ago. Now it's a huge event where local moms can buy affordable clothing for their wee ones.
It's time for the annual WeeTrade Kids Sale!
WeeTRADE is a seasonal children's consignment sale held twice a year that boasts upscale name brands, specialty clothing, toys, cribs and shoes.
Find gently-used strollers, bouncer seats, high chairs, pack & plays and plenty more of all the baby gear you need at a discounted price.
Location: 860 Commerce Center Drive, in the former BEALLS.
Sale Dates
Ticketed Presales:
- Monday to Wednesday, Feb. 1 to 3 (details below)
Public Sales
- Thursday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticketed Presales:
- VIP Shopper Presale - Feb. 3.
- First Time Parent/Grandparent Presale - Feb. 3
- Hero Appreciation - Feb. 3