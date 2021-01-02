Massive children's consignment event returns to Jacksonville

Find gently-used strollers, bouncer seats, high chairs, pack & plays and plenty more of all the baby gear you need at a discounted price.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was started by two women out of their garage over 15 years ago. Now it's a huge event where local moms can buy affordable clothing for their wee ones.

It's time for the annual WeeTrade Kids Sale!

WeeTRADE is a seasonal children's consignment sale held twice a year that boasts upscale name brands, specialty clothing, toys, cribs and shoes.

Find gently-used strollers, bouncer seats, high chairs, pack & plays and plenty more of all the baby gear you need at a discounted price.

Location: 860 Commerce Center Drive, in the former BEALLS.

Sale Dates

Ticketed Presales:

Monday to Wednesday, Feb. 1 to 3 (details below)

Public Sales

Thursday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VIP Shopper Presale - Feb. 3.

First Time Parent/Grandparent Presale - Feb. 3

Hero Appreciation - Feb. 3