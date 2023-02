One person decided to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket from Florida Lottery and ended up cashing in over $60,000.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Someone in Jacksonville Beach made a lucky purchase at Publix recently.

The ticket was purchased at 14444 Beach Boulevard #6 in Jacksonville Beach.