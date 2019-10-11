Each Veterans Day we take a moment to pause and pay our respects to those who have served.

We celebrate and honor America's veterans for their dedication, selflessness and commitment to our country.

That's why many businesses along the First Coast are offering deals and freebies as a way of thanking veterans and their families for their service.

First Coast News is On Your Side with a list of deals and freebies that veterans and their families can take advantage of on Nov. 11.

JTA offering free rides for veterans

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will offer free rides to all veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. To receive the free ride, veterans need to provide the proper form of identification to staff when boarding.

Winn Dixie and Harveys offering 11 percent discount for veterans and active military service members

Must present valid military ID, veteran ID, discharge document or driver’s license with a veteran designation to redeem the discount.a valid military ID. Discount excludes alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, money orders, postage stamps, pharmacy prescriptions, fees, FTD, charitable donations, Western Union, shipping, utility payments, fuel, service departments, vending machine, bottle deposits/refunds, tax, event tickets, prepaid products or lottery purchases.

MOSH offering free admission for military personnel and their families

MOSH and THE PLAYERS salute our real-life heroes on Veterans Day with free admission for all military personnel and their families who present a valid military I.D.

Visitors will be able to explore daily programs and Museum exhibits, including MOSH’s current traveling exhibition, Astronaut. There will be a special day of exhibits, programming and a Cosmic Concert will celebrate the proud military heritage of the First Coast, while demonstrating an appreciation of today’s military individuals and families.

Cummer Museum offering free admission for all guests

The Museum, which is typically closed to the public on Mondays, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy full access to the Museum’s permanent collection, gardens and signature exhibition, Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection. The Cummer Café will be open during the same hours.

Publix offering 10 percent discount to all veterans, active military personnel as well as to their families.

All veterans, active military personnel, and their families are invited to save 10% on groceries on Monday, Nov. 11.

Please present one of the following at purchase: veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation.

This offer excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes. Valid for in-store purchases only.

Denny's offering free grand slam for all active, inactive and military personnel

From 5 a.m. to noon veterans can enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

The offer is valid for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Sonny's BBQ offering free pulled or sliced pork combo for veterans and active-duty military

On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military with valid ID will receive a free Pulled or Sliced Pork Big Deal combo dine-in only.

The combo deal includes a pulled pork or sliced pork sandwich on garlic bread, a Sidekick and a soft drink.

Zips Car wash offers a free car wash for v eterans and military personnel

The Grace for Vets program is offering a free car wash for veterans and military personnel on Monday, Nov. 11 at all Zips Car Wash locations.

Click here to find a Zips location near you.

Texas Roadhouse offering free lunch for all veterans , including all active, retired, or former U.S. military

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. veterans can choose one of 10 entrees from their special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch.

Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Mission BBQ offering free sandwiches and cake for all v eterans and active-duty military personnel

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. veterans can receive a free sandwich and piece of cake at Mission BBQ. There will also be a live performance of Our National Anthem at noon.

Click here to find a Mission BBQ location near you.