List: Deals and freebies for Veterans Day 2020

Many restaurants and businesses observe the holiday tradition by offering discounts and free food to veterans and active-duty service members.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Veterans Day, people around the nation honor those who have served in the military.

Here's a list of some of the best deals this year.

ENTERTAINMENT

This patriotic parade features grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and more! It starts at 11 a.m.

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will celebrate Veterans Day with free admission for all guests presented by VyStar Credit Union.

The Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy full access to the Museum’s permanent collection, gardens and signature exhibition, Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church and Our Contemporary Moment. The Cummer Café will be open through 3 p.m.



To minimize touchpoints and monitor onsite capacity, all visitors must reserve tickets online in advance of their visit.

DEALS

Veterans, active-duty military, retirees, reservists and their dependents get 25% off eligible purchases in stores when they present valid military ID or military dependent ID. This offer runs Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. Some items are excluded, including gift cards, appliances, certain consumer electronics, certain brands and other restricted items.

Veterans, active military members and their families can get 10% off groceries on Nov. 11. Some items are excluded, including tobacco, gift cards, alcohol and lottery tickets. You must present a valid military ID to get this offer.

Some locations will offer free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members and will donate $1 for every haircut provided that day to the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Help a Hero Scholarship fund.

FREE FOOD

From Nov.1 – Nov. 30, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage.

Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day.

All veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2020.



Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich on Veterans Day, 11/11/20.

All day long on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and drink on November 11th.

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active-duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Wed., Nov. 11.

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free Chick Special and regular size drink to any veteran or active-duty military personnel who visits on Wednesday, November 11.

All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.