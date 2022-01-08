List: Back-to-School events across the First Coast feature free supplies, resources

Across the First Coast there are a multitude of events offering free supplies for school age students to help prepare them for a return to the classroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report)

The start of school is right around the corner and with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, some families might be looking for a little help to get their child prepared.

Across the First Coast there are a plethora of events that are offering free supplies and resources for school age students. First Coast News has compiled a list of those events below.

(There's also a section we've put together full of teacher freebies at the bottom of this story because hey, teachers need some help sometimes too!)

Saturday, Aug. 6

JTA Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway - JTA says if your child is a student at one of the schools listed below you can bring them out for a free backpack filled with school supplies. Teachers are also welcome to attend.

Students from these schools are eligible: Crown Point Elementary, Twin Lakes Academy, Hyde Park, Bayview, Mamie Agnes Jones, George W. Carver, S. P. Livingston, Northwestern Legends, Long Branch, Spring Park, Windy Hill, Seabreeze, Abess Park, Lone Star Elementary, Arlington Heights and Ft. Caroline

The event will take place at Armsdale park-n-ride and Test & learn facility located at 3191 Armsdale Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Avenues Mall Event - The Avenues Mall is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6 from 12 to 2 p.m., where the first 100 students to visit the mall for back-to-school shopping will get a complimentary backpack to customize and design at the mall’s Center Court. Additionally, from now until August 10, the mall will be collection used denim and new school supplies for the Salvation Army.

Free Back to School Haircuts at Cutz For Kids - From noon to 6 p.m. kids of all ages will be able to get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis at Hibbett, located at 6733 103rd Street and City Gear, located at 6290 103rd Street. The public is invited to stop by to join the festivities. There will be free children’s haircuts from local barbers, music, refreshments and fun for the whole family.

Right Path Behavioral Health Services 10th Annual School Drive - Right Path Behavioral Health Services is hosting its 10th annual back to school drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hammond Senior Center. The event will feature food, a game truck, live music, hair cuts, an obstacle course, backpacks, supplies and more. The Hammond Senior Center is located at 3312 West 12th Street.

Friends of Brentwood Branch Library Backpack Giveaway and Event - If your kids need school supplies, the Friends of Brentwood Branch Library want to help you out! Parents and caregivers of children from K through 12 can pre-register for one of 550 backpacks at the Brentwood Branch Library until Friday, August 5. Backpacks can be picked up Saturday, August 6 at the branch while supplies last. On Saturday there will also be an event featuring food concession, D.J. Entertainment, and 200 ReadJax Books Backpacks for kindergarteners.

Students who check out books or other library materials at the Brentwood Branch Library will be able to get tickets to play video games on the Dnap Game Party Truck during Saturday's event, and will have a chance to win a $300 shopping certificate for school clothes.

Teacher Freebies

Free Any Size Hot Coffee or Fountain Beverage for Teachers & School Administration at Wawa - All day, every day from August 1 - 31, any size hot coffee or fountain beverage is free for all teachers and school administration. Faculty need to simply share they work at a school at the register to receive the offer.

We are working to add more events to this list. Email us if you would like to share something at news@firstcoastnews.com.