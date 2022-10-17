Jacksonville teacher forced out of retirement to pay for student loans

She was not eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness after retiring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After more than 20 years of teaching, Riva Newton's dream of retiring was almost a reality.

She said her vision of retirement meant having a choice. To Newton, it was about having the choice to do what she wanted to do without any worries.

Unfortunately, her dream turned into a financial nightmare. Newton raked up $38,000 in student loans; a combination of her work in grad school and her son's fifth year in college.

Newton mentioned how her retirement made her ineligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. She told First Coast News she feels stuck because her only choice is to go back to work.

"I don't know what's ahead, but I do know that I'm making a third of what I was making, and it was a struggle then," Newton said.

However, there is silver lining.

On Monday, the Biden Administration launched the application for student loan relief. President Biden said if one earns less than $125,000 a year, they would get up to $10,000 "knocked off your student debt".

Student loans borrowers are required to visit StudentAid.Gov. The application process is described as fast and easy. Newton said she had a very positive experience.

Student loan borrowers who also received a Pell Grant can get up to $20,000 removed. In Newton's case, she's eligible for $10,000. What's driving Newton to pay off her loans, is the dream of retirement and the ability to have a choice again.