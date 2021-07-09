Need some bling?Jacksonville police host online auction featuring expensive jewelry, watches

Some of the items included in the auction include a Jeep Wranger starting at $1,000 and a Rolex Presidential Watch starting at $10,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is hosting an online auction where you can bid on discounted jewelry, cars and expensive watches.

Pursuant to state statute, JSO is allowed to sell items at a public auction that have been forfeited to the Office of the Sheriff. The auction will start Friday and end on July 16.

All property will be sold to the highest bidder.

Some of the items included in the auction include a diamond tennis bracelet starting at $11,000, a Jeep Wrangler starting at $1,000 and a Rolex Presidential Watch starting at $10,000.

All property may be inspected at the JSO forfeiture warehouse located at 1087 Haines Street the week of July 12 to 15 by appointment only by calling 904-630-8711.