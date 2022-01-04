Jacksonville pharmacy stocked up with at-home COVID-19 testing kits

Owner Kevin Duane made the decision last month to order them for the new year, predicting the demand would outpace the supply.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shelves at Panama Pharmacy on Jacksonville's Main Street are stocked with COVID-19 at home testing kits. Owner Kevin Duane made the decision last month to order them for the new year, predicting the demand would outpace the supply.

"If the community demands vaccines, we provide vaccines. Right now, the community demands tests, so we are providing tests," Duane said. "I think that for me, the hope is the real vision that we have is that they will remember that."

Duane ordered the tests at cost - his pharmacy isn't making money from them even though he says he's seen them at retail stores for less.

As a family owned business, he says he has far less purchasing power, but wanted to make sure those who need them don't go without.

"If we had the government contract or the grant dollars to provide free testing, we absolutely would. But, we don't," Duane explained.

Duane supports the free testing sites, but knows some people can't wait in line for hours or days for an appointment and may need a quicker result.

"Being able to get to work fast and not miss an entire day or something like that, that provides value to someone over and above just the no charge tests I think," he said.