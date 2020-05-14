Jacksonville mayor to Thursday provide update on Mortgage, Rent & Utility Relief Fund

On Thursday, Mayor Lenny Curry will provide updates on the city's Mortgage, Rent & Utility Relief Fund.
He's also expected to share information about COVID-19 testing for the homeless population. You can watch live starting at 12:30 p.m.
Starting May 18, Curry's "work from home" executive order will be lifted.
"It will be two months [Wednesday] since I've declared a state of emergency for Duval County... it's been a difficult two months," he said during a press conference earlier this week. "... [I am] removing the mandate, but hope employers will continue remote access."
This order is part of a number of executive orders that Curry enforced over the past eight weeks due to COVID-19. He said come Monday, all of these executive orders will be lifted, but to remember Florida is still under a statewide order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Due to DeSantis' order, bars and nightclubs remain closed while hair salons, nail salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen with partial capacity on Monday.
RELATED: Restaurants hold out hope in the finals days leading up to possible Phase 2 reopening of Duval County