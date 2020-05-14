Jacksonville mayor to Thursday provide update on Mortgage, Rent & Utility Relief Fund

He's also expected to share information about COVID-19 testing for the homeless population.

On Thursday, Mayor Lenny Curry will provide updates on the city's Mortgage, Rent & Utility Relief Fund.

He's also expected to share information about COVID-19 testing for the homeless population. You can watch live starting at 12:30 p.m.

Starting May 18, Curry's "work from home" executive order will be lifted.

"It will be two months [Wednesday] since I've declared a state of emergency for Duval County... it's been a difficult two months," he said during a press conference earlier this week. "... [I am] removing the mandate, but hope employers will continue remote access."

This order is part of a number of executive orders that Curry enforced over the past eight weeks due to COVID-19. He said come Monday, all of these executive orders will be lifted, but to remember Florida is still under a statewide order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.