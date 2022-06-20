Jacksonville-based artist suing online retailer SHEIN for $100 million

The complaint claims that SHEIN's business practices are predicated upon "violating the rights and interests of independent artists and designers."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An artist in Jacksonville is suing online clothing retailer SHEIN for $100 million in damages for allegedly using one of her designs without her consent or knowledge.

Magdalena Mollmann, professionally known as Maggie Stephenson, is suing the company for copyright infringement and violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act against SHEIN, according to a complaint filed last week.

The complaint claims that SHEIN's business practices are predicated upon "violating the rights and interests of independent artists and designers."

Mollmann makes a living selling her original designs in the form of art prints and other original products under her eponymous brand name. The complaint suggests that the plaintiff has cultivated a loyal, enthusiastic social media fan base, principally comprised of more than 112,000 Instagram followers.

Her artwork can be seen in Sephora stores, Net-a-Porter’s Porter Magazine, Natural Products Insider magazine, and on various consumer products from jigsaw puzzles to wine bottles, according to the complaint.

The complaint suggests that the plaintiff registered the Original Art Work with the United States Copyright Office, however, SHEIN allegedly copied the original elements of the work and sold it on the SHEIN Website under the description “Abstract Pattern Wall Painting Without Frame”.

The complaint alleges the company took her artwork from Instagram and sold them for as little as $4 per print.