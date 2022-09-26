x
Jacksonville man turns $50 into $1 million

Rakeem Jordan purchased his winning ticket from Smokers Plus, located at 10910 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man turned $50 into almost a million after winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off from the Florida Lottery.

Rakeem Jordan, 32, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.   

Jordan purchased his winning ticket from Smokers Plus, located at 10910 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.   

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

