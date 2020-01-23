As Super Bowl Sunday gets closer, tickets to the big game are falling on the secondary market.

On the morning after the AFC/NFC Championship games, the cheapest seats being offered on Stubhub.com were selling for nearly $4,700 per ticket.

Demand was understandably high, with fans from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers scooping up seats after their teams punched a ticket to Miami.

The demand has since cooled off, and so have the prices – dropping nearly $1,000 per seat to $3,715 as of Thursday morning.

But before you book your trip to South Beach, buyer beware.

As will all sporting events, concerts, and other live events – secondary ticket outlets charge a percentage-based fee.

In this specific case, it’ll cost you an extra $894 dollars in fees to buy the cheapest available seats to Super Bowl LIV.

