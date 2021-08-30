Colors of Money: Interior paint shades influence home buyers

Zillow expert says choose your hues carefully when selling your home for optimum price

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People selling their homes can make a profit with their eyes closed lately.

But buyers still have their eyes wide open, and what they see can impact what they'll pay for your home.

“The right color in the right room can make a big difference in a buyer’s impression of that home and how much they’re willing to spend on that home,” Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton explained to First Coast News in a recent interview.

Apparently the ‘colors of money’ aren’t always the same over time. Zillow recently conducted its first interior color analysis in three years, testing 15 shades for biggest impact in the bathroom, kitchen, living room, and master bedroom. Some are the same as last time, some are different.

Starting with the bathroom, Pendleton said something along the lines of a robin’s egg is a good call.

“Homes that have light blue bathrooms can sell for nearly $4700 more than expected,” she said, noting that this didn’t represent a change from the last study.

Moving on to the kitchen and living room:

“White was the top-performing color in the kitchen and gray was preferred in the living room,” Pendleton said.

The dark horse candidate, she said, was dark colors in the bedroom.

“Homes with dark blue bedrooms can sell for nearly $1500 more than expected.”

Why would that be, considering that lighter colors tend to make rooms appear bigger, and hence often more attractive to the buyer?

“A dark blue is actually really warm and inviting in a bedroom,” Pendleton explained, cautioning that ‘statement’ colors are better in bedrooms than in common rooms.

“It kind of envelops the space and makes it feel cozy.”

Conversely, the wrong color doesn’t just have a neutral effect on the selling price, and it has nothing to do with neutral colors per se.

“A trendy mint green kitchen can sell for nearly $1800 less than expected,” Pendleton warned, “and buyers had similar negative feelings toward kitchens that were painted in bright red or bright yellow.”

The good news is if all your walls are out of fashion, the cost vs. reward ratio is tough to beat.

“Interior paint costs about $360 per room,” Pendleton said, detailing that it can be even less expensive for do-it-yourselfers.

“So, if you think about it, painting a bathroom is relatively inexpensive and yet it could provide big bang for your buck when it’s time to sell your home.”

Even better, just because optimal shades can shift in popularity doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily have to paint again a year or two down the road.