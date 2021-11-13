Inflation rates at 31-year-high, pushing many to thrift stores to save money

The price of everyday items like food, gas and retail items are increasing, and customers have noticed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation rates are at a 31-year-high and that’s impacting your pockets.

The price of everyday items like food, gas and retail items are increasing, and customers have noticed.

“Everywhere, grocery store, clothing stores, gas stations," Mandy Moore, a shopper, said.

This is pushing many to spend wisely and look for savings.

“Definitely made me concise of what I’m buying as and like how much I’m buying," said Brittany Hunter, another shopper.

Overall, prices climbed 6.2% over the last year, the highest year-to year increase since 1990, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The impact is seen in prices for basic life necessitates. Energy, which includes gasoline, has increased 30% increase.

Thrift stores like Goodwill are becoming popular as people look for better deals.

"You know, honestly, for us, I have seen an increase in customers," Glenda White, the regional manager for Goodwill said. "Many times, we are the perfect place for the in the middle, the in between the customers that are just trying to make it enough."

Thrift shops offer the perfect place to find name brand items in good condition, and gently used household appliances. Stores like Goodwill also give back profits to the community.

Thrifts shopping is becoming a solution for many as they wait for prices to drop.

“With everything, shortages and prices hikes, if you can buy and give back to a charity store, you’re helping the community, and we’re getting better deals then we are currently," shopper Sandy pointer said.

“People think that people shop in good will or consignment because they can’t afford to go out, but I think now we’ve gotten to a age where with COVID happening we’ve become more conscious as she said on how much we spend and where we’re spending our money back," shopper Nicole Lorde-Matthews said.