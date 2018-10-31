ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you've flown a major airline in the past seven years, you could be cashing in as part of a lawsuit.

The class action lawsuit was filed against American, Delta, Southwest and United, where passengers allege the airlines improperly worked together to raise prices.

Emails are popping up in passengers' inboxes telling them a settlement agreement might possibly mean they'll get some money back.

You really don't have to do anything to be included, as long as you received the email.

But even with millions being offered in settlement, the millions of flyers in the last seven years make a big pay day very unlikely.

So far, American and Southwest have agreed to pay a total of $60 million in the settlement, while denying they did anything wrong. Southwest will pay $15 million while American has agreed to pay $45 million.

The lawsuits are continuing against Delta and United.

People who purchased flights within the United States from American, Delta, Southwest, United, Continental, or US Airways at any time between July 1, 2011 and December 20, 2017 for the Southwest settlement and between July 1, 2011 and June 14, 2018 for the American settlement could be eligible.

A website set up to explain the litigation says people may have to wait until additional settlements are achieved to receive a payout.

The website also said it’s possible that ticket buyers will never get any money from the lawsuit. "After deductions for any attorneys’ fees, litigation expenses, settlement administration expenses, and class representative incentive awards approved by the Court, the remaining amount will be distributed to charities, governmental entities, or other beneficiaries approved by the Court.”

WESH 2 News reached out to Delta and United, and is waiting to hear back.

