'Hurt and disappointed': Nassau County veteran teachers fighting for pay raises

"We're all working very hard and I'm sharing my experience, but I'm not being appreciated for it,“ 14-year Nassau County teacher Kelley Martin explained.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s most experienced teachers say they’ve been seriously hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2020 order by Governor Ron DeSantis to hike first-year teacher salaries.

In fact, contract negotiations in Nassau County are still up in the air for this year, as the teachers association fights for raises for its veterans.

The Nassau County School Board’s January proposal set salaries for teachers at $45,242, a significant increase for teachers just starting out. However, the teachers union’s representatives were opposed to instructors not receiving a raise until their 19th year of teaching.

To put it into perspective, Nassau Teachers' Association Director Brittni Wegmann explained the school board is proposing the same salary for more than half of its 800+ teachers.

Union members aren’t having it.

“We put it out for ratification, and it failed by a lot – failed by 84%," Wegmann said. “84% failure is unprecedented in the state for ratification to fail.”

At a bargaining unit Monday, the school board said it’s not in a position to be spending any more money, pointing to a dwindling reserve fund from "unanticipated costs" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think the forecast from is favorable at all from Tallahassee," Nassau County Chief Negotiator Leonard Dietzen said. "That was our best and final offer.”

Although, Diestzen added, if the new CARES Act allows them to spend money on bonuses, he said it will be considered.

"We would certainly explore every opportunity to get that in our employees' hands," Diestzen said. "When we get guidance, we just don't have guidance on exactly how to do that."

This predicted $6.2 million in stimulus funding for Nassau County is one of the possible avenues the teachers' association pointed out.

Kelley Martin, a 14-year Nassau County teacher, said she feels her experience isn’t being valued.

“It hurts," she explained.

Martin believes not having a fair and equitable salary could cause divides inside local schools.

“I love my beginning teachers, but it's kind of creating a little bit of a pitting. And not from them, but in our hearts — that you're going to get a $5,000 raise, maybe I'll see $750," Martin said. "We're all working very hard and I'm sharing my experience, but I'm not being appreciated for it.“

Union representatives are afraid of losing valuable teachers in Nassau County.

“Veterans that I talked to today — they said they were hurt and disappointed," Jamie Vienneau, Nassau Teacher’s Association President said. "They feel like the board has disrespected them. 84% said 'no' we don't want your salary proposal through a ratification process. And then you come back to the table and you're still offering the same thing.“

An agreement wasn’t made Monday.

School board president Donna Martin told First Coast News she cannot discuss veteran teacher salaries while they’re still in contract negotiations.

Wegmann said she is aware of only three other Florida counties – Polk, Lake and Martin – that haven’t come to agreements on teacher contracts for this school year.

Duval Teachers United President Terrie Brady said they came to a contract agreement with the Duval County School Board in January.

She explained, Duval County, like every other district in Florida, has had issues with the state requirement to raise first-year teacher salaries, but the school board was able to round up more than $3 million for experienced staff.