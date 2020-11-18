Wake Up & Save: Itching to travel? How you can save on flights and parking

Are you itching to travel? We are checking out flight prices and more before you book.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 2020 has us all needing a vacation. Maybe you're using that flight voucher from the trip that was canceled earlier this year or you’re just trying to get anywhere but Florida.

Before you head to your nearest airport, let’s compare the prices online.

First, answer this. Do you want to save more of your time or more of your money?

You can drive 30 minutes to the Jacksonville International Airport, but you are going to pay more. If you drive a little farther to Orlando International Airport, the prices on roundtrips are much less.

Flight prices often fluctuate, but when we checked for three different destinations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, all three flights were less expensive out of Orlando.

From Jacksonville to Denver came to $241 round-trip. Orlando to Denver was $139.

Jacksonville to Hawaii came to $761. Orlando to Hawaii ended up being $491.

Jacksonville to New York City was $187. From Orlando, the round trip was only $103.

Let’s say you decide to fly out of Jacksonville because it’s closer. There's another way you can save money.

Drive yourself to the airport. You may assume an Uber or Lyft would be less expensive but we found otherwise. JAX's cheapest parking was only $7 a day.

We checked pricing for a ride to the airport from about 30 minutes away and for both Uber and Lyft, it was going to cost me about $30. That's only one way.

You're looking at $60 round trip. You are also taking a risk because prices fluctuate on Uber and Lyft.