How you can save money at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gas sits at 5 dollars, some drivers are changing habits in an effort to save money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas is more expensive than ever before, a grim milestone amid soaring inflation. The soaring prices are impacting drivers, and with many feeling the burn in their wallets, some are changing driving habits in an effort to save money.

“You see it at the tank every day when you come to fill up," Antoinette Johnson, a Jacksonville driver, said.

High gas prices are forcing some people to change summer plans.

“At $4.89, I can’t even go visit my family in Miami because gas is so high…I’m trying to fill up now so if, when the gas prices go down, we still have some gas in our car for now," Harrell, a Jax driver, said.

Others are trying to use their car as little as possible.

“Trying to save money because I’m pregnant and then, I’m definitely driving less… At this point, I don’t know what to do," Elizabeth Fernandez said.

And some business owners who have to drive in order to get paid are adjusting operations.

“I just, you know, make sure all of my routes are close that day and throughout the week, just route optimize everything, that way I won’t be traveling over this side of town and that side of town all day," Cary Seldon, owner of Growing and Mowing Landscaping Management, said.

The national average for a gallon of gas sits at $5, up 19 cents in just the past week, and up $1.93 from this time last year, according to AAA. There are many reasons behind the increase; globally, there has been a rise in oil prices and Americans drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up.

But with so many people needing their cars to get around, there’s little choice but to fork up the cash.

“I can’t stop going to the places that I need to go because I need to go to school, I need to go to work. Used to cost 35 to fill up my tank, now it’s 61 today, so I just, I still did what I have to do," Johnson said.