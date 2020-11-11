Wake Up & Save: How to save on medical bills

2020 has been especially hard on people financially and with the holidays coming up, there is no room for extra bills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We are spending trillions of dollars on health care in America, according to The National Health Expenditure Accounts. This year has been especially hard on people financially and with the holidays coming up, there is no room for extra bills.

When you find a dreaded medical bill, you may think your only option is to pay your bill in full, but you’d be wrong.

You have a few options. The first one is to ask for a payment plan.

That’s your easiest option, but make sure you tell the hospital or clinic how much you can pay per month and don't just accept their monthly payment plan. Everyone's budget is different.

Your second option is to apply for financial assistance. Almost every hospital or clinic has a financial assistance program, but you will have to go through an application process.

Unexpected medical bills? Wake up & save with us on #GMJ! You have a few options when it comes to payment. Do your research. Here's some good advice on how to negotiate medical bills... and yes, it can work! https://t.co/Y6xcqJ3dLp — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 11, 2020

Your third option is not as easy. You can negotiate your bill. You’ll have to call the hospital or clinic’s billing department.