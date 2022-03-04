x
How to register for financial assistance from the Florida Homeowner's Assistance Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund may be able to offer homeowners relief for mortgage payments and other expenses.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as loss of utilities, home energy services and insurance. 

Financial assistance will be provided based on the needs of homeowners in Florida.

ELIGIBLE HOMEOWNERS

  • Must have experienced a financial hardship after, or that continued after, January 21, 2020.
  • Must meet income qualifications.
  • Must be a homeowner and be requesting assistance for your primary residence. 

A registration portal for homeowners to begin the first step in determining their eligibility can be found at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org

