GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – So you want to be a YouTuber, do ya?

A recent UK survey asked children 6 to 17 years old what they wanted to be when they grow up.

Musician, doctor, and professional athlete all made the list but were well behind the No. 1 choice: a YouTube star and the No. 2 choice: vlogger (video blogger).

What does it take to make a career out of YouTube? And how much money can you make doing this?

For starters, it’s going to take more than a funny cat moment and a live TV jet car gaff (I know from experience).

“Right now we are averaging about 110,000 people a day,” said Tyler Blevins, who goes by the screen name Ninja, talking about the number of live stream watchers he receives daily.

He is arguably the best Fortnite player in the world (if you don't know what Fortnite is, ask anyone under 20 or who acts like it) who brings his bravado, wit, and hipness to live stream game play.

Ninja has more than 10 million YouTube subscribers, three times more than CNN.

Between his Twitch live stream game play, YouTube views, prize money and endorsements, Ninja says he makes $500,000 a month.

And if that’s not enough, people regularly just tip him cash during the live stream.

“It's a guaranteed way to get the streamer to kind of recognize you ... answer their question. Some people will ask me to shout out their Fortnite squad,” said Blevins.

Ninja is a rare example of talent, branding, and personality coming together, but what if you're not the Lebron James of Fortnite?

We asked KARE 11 photojournalist Ben Garvin, who got a taste of YouTube glory four years ago when he posted a video of his beard coming to life through stop-motion photography. He said he made the video for his kids but quickly realized it had wider appeal.

“This video just made you laugh,” said Garvin. “The first year I got like two or three million (views) and now it’s got like five million.”

And for his five million views Garvin received about $5,000 — roughly $1,000 per million views or one-tenth of a cent per view.

“When my video first went viral, I got contacted by three or four agencies who make it their job to monetize these videos and market them elsewhere. And basically it made my video available to obscure game shows in Japan where it is still running,” said Garvin.

Garvin’s advice is make sure you monetize your YouTube video.

This can be done by logging into your YouTube account and selecting "Creator Studio" in your icon menu. On the left side, click "Channel" then "Status and features." Find “Monetization” and click enable. This allows YouTube to place advertisements before and during the video and split that revenue with you.

While Garvin won’t retire off his “magic beard” video, there are still plenty of YouTubers who make a living off their videos.

Ash Hardell, a St. Paul resident, makes LGBTQ+ educational videos for her YouTube channel.

Currently, she has about 500,000 subscribers and 33,479,461 total views on her page since 2009.

“Views make you money before subscribers do, but subscribers get people to keep coming back,” Hardell said. “This month it looks like I got just short of 2 million views. So, that translates to just about $1,500.”

But not all views are created equal. Hardell says you make money based on how much your viewers engage with the ads. There is a formula associated with “cost per click” or “cost per view” that ultimately determines your ad revenue.

She says she makes anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 a month doing this, but the real money comes from sponsorships.

“Sponsorships are super huge. I find a brand that I really like, and we create some kind of integration with their product. I can beat all the money that I usually make in views in a month, in one sponsorship,” said Hardell.

Before you go and quit your day job, consider this: About 300 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, and the vast majority of viewers will only watch your video for 10 seconds.

So good luck.

