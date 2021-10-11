I'm Telling Ken: How a business owner survived the pandemic

In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic happened and turned a local business owner's success upside down.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Opening a business during a recession is not only brave, it's extremely risky.

Nevertheless, that's what Dave Pelletier did in 2008.

"I would do it all over again," he said.

Pelletier lost his job with a food distribution company in 2008 and decided it was time to do what he always wanted to do, open a restaurant.

He started the Spot Café in St. Augustine in a very cramped area and grew the business to where he now operates two restaurants, the other in Hastings.

Then, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and turned his success upside down.

"It was devastating, most of our customers are among the high-risk group and they stopped coming," he said.

Many in the hospitality industry were hammered by the pandemic, the losses are staggering.

"It was devastating we lost our customers and since we operate on a slim margin our cash flow was gone," he said.

Pelletier said looking for solutions he decided to close his restaurant for a month.

"Do we do take out only, what do we do?" he said.

He said he reopened after a month, following CDC protocols of face mask and social distancing, and to his surprise some of his very loyal customers returned.

Recently during 'I'm Telling Ken' he spoke about his comeback.

"Before the pandemic we had 19 employees, and we were able to bring most of them back," he said. "We now have 14 employees. So we are not quite back where we were."

Was he the exception? Many small restaurants like his did not survive. He credits his loyal customers for keeping him afloat.

"When I compare it to 2019 we lost the majority of our catering business, but we are still here," he said.

He operates his business day by day driven by a tremendous amount of optimism, while watching the head count.

He knows from day to day how many patrons have to visit his restaurant to have a successful week.

"It is going to take time for the rest of society to become more comfortable being in large crowds," he said. " And to resume more catering, it will take some staff."

While he has, so far, been able to navigate the pandemic, the new challenge on the horizon is inflation.

He is facing outrageous price increases.

"Frying oil goes from $16 for five gallons to $45," he said. "Bacon goes from $2.50 a pound to $5.45 a pound. So it is everything across the board."

The challenges are there from week to week, but Pelletier said he is pushing his way through

"How much longer can you take the punches? I am stubborn and we're going to push through," he said.

Pelletier said he got through it in 2008, he is getting through COVID-19 and he will get through inflation.