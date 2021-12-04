How to withdraw your money from the Hard Rock Sportsbook app

The Seminole Tribe of Florida shut down the app amid the latest legal blow to its gaming compact.

By now, you've probably heard that the Seminole Tribe of Florida shut down its online sports betting app after an appeals court dealt the latest blow to its massive expansion of gambling in the state.

So, what happens to all the money that has been already bet? And what about future bets?

Seminole Tribe spokesperson Gary Bitner says the account balances for all current players "will be refunded as requested."

"Due to yesterday’s appellate court decision, the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will temporarily suspend accepting new bets and deposits. Player information and account funds are safe and secure, and the app will remain online for easy withdrawals via all payment methods," a tweet from the Hard Rock Sportsbook app reads.

New users to the Hard Rock Sportsbook app are met with a notice reading, "New sign-ups have been temporarily paused. Please try again in a few minutes."

Another note alerts users that the app is temporarily suspending its Florida operations.

The pause means the app is currently suspending accepting new bets, new accounts and deposits — effective immediately. All active bets for events that started before 11:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 4 still ran and will be settled based on the event's outcome, according to Hard Rock Sportsbook notice.

Any active bets beyond that timeframe will be voided and "initial bet amounts returned to your app wallet," though the app notes free bets are not withdrawable.