Guide: Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday

The sales tax holiday begins Monday, July 24 and extends through Sunday, August 6.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready parents! Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Monday, and you'll be able to save some serious cash on qualifying items.

Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Monday, July 24 and extends through Sunday, August 6.

A second exemption period will begin Monday, January 1, 2024 and extend through Sunday, January 14, 2024.

What items will be exempt from taxes?

During the 2023 and 2024 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays, certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price $100 or less per item, certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less, and personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less, are exempt from sales tax.

If I purchase an item that costs more than the limits stated above, do I only owe sales tax on the portion of the price that exceeds the limit for that item?

If you purchase an item that would otherwise qualify for the sales tax exemption but costs more than the limits listed above, the item is not exempt, and you must pay sales tax on the entire price of the item.

Is there a limit on the number of items that can be purchased exempt during the sales tax holiday?

No. The exemption is based on the sales price of each item, not on the number of items purchased.

How exactly are learning aids defined?

“Learning aids” are flashcards or other learning cards, matching or other memory games, puzzle books and search-and-find books, interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills, and stacking or nesting blocks or sets. Examples of tax-exempt learning aids are the following items with a sales price of $30 or less per item:

Electronic books

Flashcards

Interactive books

Jigsaw puzzles

Learning cards

Matching games

Memory games

Puzzle books

Search-and-find books

Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Toys that teach reading or math skills

What types of items are not exempt?

The 2023 and 2024 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays do not apply to:

Any item of clothing with a sales price of more than $100

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of more than $30; • Books that are not otherwise exempt;

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes;

Rentals of any eligible items

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

If I place an item on layaway, is it eligible for the tax exemption during the sales tax holiday?