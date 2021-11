"If you receive a call similar to this, just hang up," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff's Office says there's a phone scam going around that could cost you a pretty penny.

Deputies say the alleged caller says they are from the Glynn County Detention Center and if you would like to block them to "press star".

If you press star, deputies say your call will be rerouted, and you will be charged for this call.